Man charged with murders of 2 women in Collingswood, New Jersey

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police have charged a Burlington County man with the deaths of two women in Collingswood, Camden County and attempting to kill a third victim.

Forty-four-year-old Mark Lyczak has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first degree attempted murder, according to Camden County prosecutor's office.

Collingswood police responded to neighbors' 911 calls regarding screaming coming from a home on the 100 block of East Narberth Terrace at approximately 5:02 p.m. Saturday.

Arriving officers found two women who had been stabbed to death and another who had been seriously wounded.

Colleen Brownell, 48, and Alysia McCloskey, 41, were pronounced dead at the scene. The surviving victim, a 45-year-old woman, was rushed to a local hospital where she remains hospitalized.

Lyczak, who was still on scene when police arrived, was known to the victims, officials say. He was placed under arrest and taken to Collingswood Police Department.

He was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.

