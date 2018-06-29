Man convicted of opening fire on Pa. state troopers, critically wounding 1

BETHLEHEM, Pa. --
A man has been convicted of attempted murder for opening fire on two state troopers during a traffic stop in eastern Pennsylvania last fall, critically wounding one of them.

Daniel Clary was accused of shooting Cpl. Seth Kelly, who was helping another trooper arrest Clary in Northampton County. He'd been pulled over for speeding and failed sobriety tests.



Officials say Kelly may have saved his own life by applying a tourniquet on his wounded leg before paramedics arrived.

The jury in Easton found Clary guilty Friday on 9 of the 10 charges he faced.

Clary's mother has said her son has a long history of mental illness and suffers from paranoid schizophrenia after a series of head injuries.

Clary was found competent to stand trial following a mental health evaluation.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 HD from Northampton County, where a Pennsylvania state trooper was shot during a traffic stop.


----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsstate trooperspennsylvania state policeBethlehem
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Firefighters, EMS crews show support for trooper
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News