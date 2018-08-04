Man critical after being shot 6 times in West Philadelphia

Police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot six times overnight.Police arrived at the scene on the 4900 block of Hoopes Street in West Philadelphia, just before midnight Friday.A 35-year-old man entered his home to find two men in their 30s inside the home.The suspects shot the man, striking him approximately six times on his legs and torso.The victim fled westbound on Hoopes Street towards North 50th Street.He was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.The suspects remain at large.------