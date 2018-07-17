Man in critical condition following Germantown shooting

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Germantown section that has left a man in critical condition.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 6200 block of Belfield Avenue.

Police said the 36-year-old victim was shot twice in the back, once in the buttocks and once in the right arm.

Responding officers transported the man to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

Police said the man was found on the 6200 block of Chew Avenue and they are trying to determine if the man managed to run there after being shot.

Investigators said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootinggunsgun violence
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Girl, 9, killed by stray bullet while inside home
Human remains found in suitcase in Southwest Philly
London woman impaled by beach umbrella at Jersey shore
AccuWeather: Stormy to comfy!
Parents charged in infants death after placing him on 'time out'
Police: Man exposed himself to young girls in Bethlehem
Trump corrects his quote, says misspoke on Russian meddling
MGM sues Vegas mass shooting victims, argues it isn't liable
Show More
Woman arrested and charged in Egg Harbor for faking illness
Trump confirms new paint job for Air Force One
Del. prison makes changes to keep staff safe after uprising
Boy dies, 4 others injured in North Philadelphia shooting
21-year-old man shot 9 times while riding bike in North Phila.
More News