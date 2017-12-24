TUCKAHOE, N.J. (WPVI) --A man was critically injured in a South Jersey house fire early Sunday.
Firefighters pulled him from the smoldering home on Mount Pleasant Road in Tuckahoe, Cape May County.
Officials said the man got trapped in the blaze. He is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
