Man dies after violent stabbing in Center City Philadelphia

Man dies after violent stabbing: Tamala Edwards reports during the Action News Update at 10 a.m. on March 13, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Action News has learned a 55-year-old man has died after a violent stabbing in Center City Philadelphia.

The incident happened before 3 a.m. Tuesday at 22nd and Market Streets.

Officers arrived to find the victim stabbed multiple times, including twice in the stomach.

They rushed him to Hahnemann University Hospital in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead sometime before 10 a.m.

Police did not recover a weapon at the scene and told Action News they were unable to get a description of the suspect or suspects from the victim due to the severity of his injuries.

Detectives are still working to determine what motivated the stabbing and who was responsible.

