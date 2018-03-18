Man faces charges after fatal crash in Burlington County

Man faces charges after fatal crash in Burlington Co. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on March 17, 2018. (WPVI)

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --
A South Jersey man faces charges in the death of a couple who drowned after their minivan plunged into a lake.

Twenty-nine-year-old Amish Patel was arrested and charged Friday with two counts of first-degree manslaughter.

Police say Robert and Janet Stephens were killed in January when their van collided with Patel's BMW on Route 130 in Willingboro, Burlington County.

The impact of the crash sent their vehicle over a guardrail and into a lake.

Police say Patel was driving under the influence and speeding.

