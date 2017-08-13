Man falls into sinkhole in Strawberry Mansion

Firefighters had to rescue a 58-year-old male after he fell into a 10 foot sinkhole late Saturday night.It happened after 11 p.m. when the man was walking on the 3100 block of West Norris Street in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.Authorities say the victim stepped off a curb between two parked cars and fell into a newly formed sinkhole that was approximately two feet wide and 10 feet deep.The male suffered non-life threatening injuries.Medics took the victim to Temple University Hospital for treatment.Neighbors told Action News that the water department had just finished making repairs last week on another hole a short distance away.----------