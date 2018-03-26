Man found tied up, shot near Mercer Co. canal identified

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Police have released the name of a shooting victim whose body was found tied up near a canal in Mercer County, New Jersey.

The discovery was made around 2 p.m. Saturday in the area of Assunpink Boulevard and 6th Avenue in Hamilton Township.

The victim has been identified as Danny Diaz-Delgado, 20, of Trenton, N.J.

Authorities say he had been shot multiple times in the head, torso, and leg.

There was no word on a suspect or motive in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Gary Wasko or Detective Michael Castaldo at (609) 989-6406.

