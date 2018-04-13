Man gets life for killing girlfriend as her daughter watched

CAMDEN, N.J. --
A man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend dozens of times in front of her young daughter has been sentenced to life in prison.

Camden County prosecutors say Kevin Ambrose killed 41-year-old Jennifer Bongco in his vehicle in July 2014, then pushed her body onto a roadway in Winslow. They say the 56-year-old Winslow man suspected Bongco was having an affair.

Bongco's then 5-year-old daughter was in the back seat but wasn't harmed.

Prosecutors say Ambrose left the child outside her family's home, where her adult sister found her covered in blood. The younger girl told her their mother was dead.

Ambrose eventually was captured at an Atlantic City casino. He was convicted in February on murder, child endangerment and weapons charges.

Besides the life term imposed Friday, Ambrose also received a consecutive 5-year term for the child endangerment charge.

