U.S. & WORLD

Man gets trapped between 2 buildings in Hawaii

EMBED </>More Videos

Man gets stuck between buildings. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on March 25, 2018. (WPVI)

HONOLULU (WPVI) --
Rescue crews were called to help a man who became trapped between two buildings in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Witnesses say the 55-year-old man was bouncing a baseball on top of one of the buildings when he fell and got stuck on Friday.

Firefighters had to use drills, hammers, and saws to cut through a wall of one of the buildings to free him.

It took more than three hours to rescue the man.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldrescue
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Hundreds of thousands march for gun control across US
11-year-old honors black female victims of gun violence
What is Earth Hour?
The powerful moments from March for Our Lives
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
3 found dead days after North Philly fire ID'd
AccuWeather: Snow/ Rain Shower
Teen in critical condition after Frankford shooting
Fire damages restaurant in New Castle County
March for Our Lives in Philly draws thousands
Jay Leno visits March for Our Lives in West Chester
Hundreds of thousands march for gun control across US
Arrest made for arson at Dollar Tree store in New Castle
Show More
New Castle Co. man facing child porn charges
Loyola proves it is far more than just a feel-good story
Man found in Mexico with Allentown teen back in Pa.
Body found on shore in Cape May County
Homicide victim found tied up near NJ creek
More News
Top Video
Teen in critical condition after Frankford shooting
Loyola proves it is far more than just a feel-good story
Fire damages restaurant in New Castle County
3 found dead days after North Philly fire ID'd
More Video