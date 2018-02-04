Man gunned down in front of several witnesses in Camden

A man is caught in a hail of gunfire and with dozens of witnesses, his family hopes someone will come forward to help find his killer.Chandra Chatman talks about her older brother as the glue to their family."He kept us all laughing and he kept us together," she said.Chandra says her brother, Walter Chatman, was a fixture in the Camden community.On Friday night, April 14, the 50-year-old was out along the 600 block of Viola Street around 11:30 p.m.Police were called to the scene after a shot spotter activation alerted them to a possible shooting. When they arrived they found Walter suffering from gunshot wounds.He was taken to the hospital where he died an hour later."Hurt and he's gone and like nobody in the city cares," said Chandra.The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a one-thousand dollar reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."He was a superhero to us," said Chandra.------