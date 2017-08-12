Man in serious condition after attempted robbery in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing in Northeast Philadelphia that has left a man hospitalized.Police were called out to the 1400 block of Hellerman Street just around 12:25 a.m. Saturday morning after the victim dialed 911 requesting help.Arriving officers were met with a car speeding away, heading to Jeanes Hospital with the victim.Police followed the car to the hospital, where a male victim in his 30's told police he was walking to his home when he was approached by another male who tried to rob him.During the attempted robbery a scuffle broke out and the victim was stabbed once in the forehead, once in the neck and twice in the back of the head.Police have turned the case over to detectives.The victim was transferred to Temple Hospital where he is listed in serious condition.----------