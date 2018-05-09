Man injured after daytime shooting in Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia

TIOGA-NICETOWN (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a shooting in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia that left one man injured.

The shooting happened at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Broad and Erie streets.

Action News is told a man was shot several times in the back and taken to Temple University Hospital.

There was no immediate word on the victim's condition.

Police say the suspected shooter fled north on Broad Street.

Investigators are working to find that suspect and determine what led to the gunfire.

