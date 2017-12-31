Man killed after crashing into tree in Burlington County

EMBED </>More Videos

Man killed in Moorestown crash. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 31, 2017. (WPVI)

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A man was killed after police say his car ran off a Burlington County road and slammed into a tree.

It happened on Borton Landing Road near Salem Road in Moorestown just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a man in his 60s was pinned in his vehicle after it hit the tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word yet on what caused the man to veer off the road.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newscrashaccidentMoorestown
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Multiple deputies down' in active situation near Denver
Yeadon fire forces residents out in the cold
AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory
ESPN: Eagles DC Jim Schwartz expected to interview with Giants
Eagles play for franchise-record 14th win this season
New Year's: SEPTA late night trains, PATCO free rides
2 women found dead in Collingswood home
Hours before hotel's NYE party, weapons found in man's room
Show More
Mummers vote to strut down Broad Street on Monday
Boy injured, residents jump to escape Kensington fire
Man rescued from Overbrook fire, firefighter injured
Important fire safety tips in winter weather
25-year-old father of 3 gunned down in Philadelphia
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory
Yeadon fire forces residents out in the cold
Boy injured, residents jump to escape Kensington fire
Man rescued from Overbrook fire, firefighter injured
More Video