MOORESTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) --A man was killed after police say his car ran off a Burlington County road and slammed into a tree.
It happened on Borton Landing Road near Salem Road in Moorestown just after 11 p.m. Saturday.
Police say a man in his 60s was pinned in his vehicle after it hit the tree.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no word yet on what caused the man to veer off the road.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps