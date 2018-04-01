  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Man killed in Chester Co. crash involving garbage truck ID'd

EAST BRANDYWINE TWP., Pa. --
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a crash involving a garbage truck in Chester County.

The Daily Local News of West Chester reports that 25-year-old Christopher Estes of Honey Brook was trapped in a sedan after the collision just before 12:30 p.m. Friday in East Brandywine Township.

Police said he was freed and then taken to Brandywine Hospital, where he died. The waste truck driver was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews also responded to a separate crash Friday night in which a vehicle hit a tree and caught fire. Firefighters and bystanders helped remove the woman, who was later pronounced dead at Brandywine Hospital. Her name hasn't been released.

1 killed, 3 police officers hospitalized after Chester County crash. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 31, 2018.



Three police officers were treated for smoke inhalation but released later that night.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
