Man leaving takeout restaurant shot in SW Phila.

EMBED </>More Videos

Shooting investigation in Southwest Philadelphia. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 9, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 44-year-old man on a bike was the target of a gunman in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at 54th Street and Woodland Avenue.

Police say the victim was leaving a Chinese takeout restaurant when he got into an argument with another man.

They say the suspect took out a gun and fired five shots.

The victim is in critical condition with several gunshot wounds.

Police are still looking for the gunman.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Driver shot at after honking horn in Feasterville
Canadian man charged with killing Lyft passenger in DUI crash
Council Rock North High School brawl caught on video
Fishtown wedding venue abruptly shuts down
Trump says he's withdrawing US from Iran nuclear accord
Mother sues school, suspect after Pa. teen taken to Mexico
Seeking adventure in the Philly treetops
Teens accuse Nordstrom Rack of racial profiling, store apologizes
Show More
AccuWeather: Beautiful Today, Some Showers and Storms Thursday
Child struck, killed by box truck in Hamilton Twp.
Boy, 10, riding bike hit by car in SW Phila.
VIDEO: Pollen storm in Millville, New Jersey
Girl jumps out of moving SUV to escape carjacker
More News