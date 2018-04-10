Man pleads to manslaughter in death of acquaintance buried in yard

EMBED </>More Videos

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 10, 2018. (WPVI)

LUMBERTON, N.J. --
A man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in the beating death of an acquaintance whose body was buried in the backyard of the New Jersey home he shared with his father and a brother who was acquitted of murder in the case.

Twenty-six-year-old Bryan Costello pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in an agreement under which Burlington County prosecutors are to recommend a 15-year term.

Costello was charged in the October 2016 death of 23-year-old Justin Dubois, who was buried next to a backyard swimming pool at the Lumberton home.

Jurors last month acquitted 29-year-old Christopher Costello of murder but convicted him of hindering apprehension and desecration of remains. The panel deadlocked on an aggravated manslaughter charge, and a retrial is scheduled to begin in July.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsmanslaughterLumberton
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man, 21, shot and robbed in Olney
Prosecutor says Cosby paid accuser nearly $3.4M
Topless protester ID'd as 'Cosby Show' actress
Deadly shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
Girls jump from balcony to escape dance studio fire
Federal agents raid office of Trump's personal attorney
Amid missteps, Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition
AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, A Giant Warm Up Coming Soon
Show More
Police ID man, woman dead in West Phila. murder-suicide
Man injured in Wilmington shooting
Driver crashes into 7-Eleven, pins customer under SUV
Philly home assessments make dramatic jump, taxes to follow
Pa. eyes expanding medical marijuana to plant form
More News