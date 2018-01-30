Police say a man is being held for questioning in the shooting deaths of a mother and daughter inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia.Authorities say no one has been charged yet, but the homicide captain confirmed Tuesday, the man being questioned is believed to be the gunman.Philadelphia police say a 911 call of shots fired brought them to the 1200 block of Greeby Street just after 11 p.m. Monday.One neighbor recalls the startling pound at the door."About 11:30 p.m. police came a knocking at my door in a big hurry and they said do you know what happened?" said Jay Norman of Northeast Philadelphia.Police were looking for information about his neighbors. Inside their house, officers found a 66-year-old woman in a wheelchair shot in the head, and a 42-year-old woman shot in the face.The women, mother, and daughter were both pronounced dead at the scene.The daughter's 39-year-old boyfriend answered the door when 2nd District Officers arrived."They all lived there together, the mother, daughter, and boyfriend of the daughter. The 39-year-old we are holding for questioning at this point," said Philadelphia Police Captain John Ryan.Thomas Radonski of Northeast Philadelphia said, "I work overnights, I leave at 10:30 p.m. If I left an hour later it could've been me, I don't know how crazy this person is that did this."Calming the neighbors' concerns, police say they are not looking for anyone else at this time now with the 39-year-old in their custody.A weapon was recovered inside the home. Police say the investigation is ongoing."The investigation is developing and that's worth pointing out at this point, but there's a lot of things to be confirmed and firmed up," said Captain Ryan.The names of the victims have not been released.------