Man rescued from Overbrook fire, firefighter injured

Firefighters rescued a man from a burning house in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia.Crews arrived to the 6100 block of Lansdowne Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Sunday.They were told someone was trapped in the front bedroom on the second floor.Firefighters ran a ladder to the bedroom window, and worked their way through smoke and flames to reach a 43-year-old man.They then carried him down the ladder.The man is listed in critical condition at a local hospital.A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for a leg injury.Following the rescue, crews continued to pour water on the building to douse the flames.A cause of the fire has not been determined.