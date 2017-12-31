Man rescued from Overbrook fire, firefighter injured

OVERBROOK (WPVI) --Firefighters rescued a man from a burning house in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia.
Crews arrived to the 6100 block of Lansdowne Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Sunday.
They were told someone was trapped in the front bedroom on the second floor.
Firefighters ran a ladder to the bedroom window, and worked their way through smoke and flames to reach a 43-year-old man.
They then carried him down the ladder.
The man is listed in critical condition at a local hospital.
A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for a leg injury.
Following the rescue, crews continued to pour water on the building to douse the flames.
A cause of the fire has not been determined.
