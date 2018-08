Police are investigating a stabbing that seriously injured a man in Wilmington.The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday on the 1800 block of West 3rd Street.Police arrived at the scene to find a 48-year-old male suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen.He was transported to Christiana Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.Police continue to investigate. So far, no arrests have been made.------