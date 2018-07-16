Man shot & killed after answering knock at front door

A 40-year-old man answered a knock at the door of his home on the 2000 block of S. Norwood Street and was shot and killed.The shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.The victim was shot once in the chest and collapsed just inside the doorway of his South Philadelphia home.He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center were he was pronounced dead a short time later.Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, "Now we're getting information that there may have been an argument or a fight earlier involving the victim, and they believe that is the motivation for the homicide."Several witnesses are being interviewed by homicide detectives.The shooter is a tall, thin man who was wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.He fled northbound on Norwood Street.If you have any information contact Philadelphia Police.-----