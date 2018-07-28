Man shot and killed in city's Hunting Park section

Man shot and killed in city's Hunting Park section. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 28, 2018. (WPVI)

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --
So far, no arrests have been made in connection to a shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section that left one man dead.

Police were called to the 3700 block of North 6th Street, near Rising Sun Avenue, just after 11 p.m. Friday.

At the scene, they found the a 34-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was immediately transported to Temple University Hospital where he later died.

Police are checking nearby security cameras for clues.

