Man shot and wounded in Fern Rock section of Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 over the scene of a shooting in the Fern Rock section of Philadelphia on March 16, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a shooting in the Fern Rock section of Philadelphia.

It happened after 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 5500 block of Marvine Street.

Officers arrived to find a 40-year-old man who had been shot once in the leg.

They took him to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

Action News is told no weapon was recovered at the scene.

There have been no arrests in connection with the incident.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly newsshootingNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing Allentown girl
6 dead, 10 injured after bridge collapse at Florida Int'l Univ.
Fiery crash between truck, SUV at thrift store
Villanova fans revel in Wildcats round 1 win
Dog flown to Japan by mistake returned to Kansas family
7 US airmen die in helicopter crash in Iraq after hitting power line
Firefighters battle blaze in Manayunk
Bus company responds after girl, 6, left far from home
Show More
3 suspects sought after shooting in Frankford
Judge: 5 other accusers can testify at Bill Cosby's retrial
Man allegedly steals Jeep from dealership during test drive
Drive-thru burglar strikes multiple area fast-food restaurants
Suspect in deadly Radnor hit-and-run surrenders
More News
Top Video
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing Allentown girl
6 dead, 10 injured after bridge collapse at Florida Int'l Univ.
Fiery crash between truck, SUV at thrift store
Bus company responds after girl, 6, left far from home
More Video