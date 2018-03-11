Man shot and wounded in Strawberry Mansion

Man shot in Strawberry Mansion: Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on March 11, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police found a man with a gunshot injury in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the shooting scene, the 2200 block of North 33rd Street, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

They found a 23-year-old man. He had been shot twice in the leg.

Medics took him to Hahnemann University Hospital.

There was no immediate word on his condition.

Police are working to determine who shot the man and why.

