NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police are investigating a shootout at a gas station in North Philadelphia that left one person in critical condition.
Police say two men got into a fight around 3 a.m. Thursday at a gas station on the 3100 block of North Broad Street.
The two then pulled out guns. One person was shot.
According to police, the man who was shot fled in a minivan, ripping the gas nozzle off the pump.
The nozzle was found a couple blocks away.
The second man involved was not injured and took off on his bicycle.
No further details have been released.
