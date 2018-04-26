Police are investigating a shootout at a gas station in North Philadelphia that left one person in critical condition.Police say two men got into a fight around 3 a.m. Thursday at a gas station on the 3100 block of North Broad Street.The two then pulled out guns. One person was shot.According to police, the man who was shot fled in a minivan, ripping the gas nozzle off the pump.The nozzle was found a couple blocks away.The second man involved was not injured and took off on his bicycle.No further details have been released.------