Man shot at North Phila. gas station, takes off with fuel nozzle

Shootout at North Philadelphia gas station.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a shootout at a gas station in North Philadelphia that left one person in critical condition.

Police say two men got into a fight around 3 a.m. Thursday at a gas station on the 3100 block of North Broad Street.

The two then pulled out guns. One person was shot.

According to police, the man who was shot fled in a minivan, ripping the gas nozzle off the pump.

The nozzle was found a couple blocks away.

The second man involved was not injured and took off on his bicycle.

No further details have been released.

