Police are investigating a reported shooting outside a Target store in Northeast Philadelphia.Despite initial reports from police, they now say there has not been an arrest made, and that the shooter remains at large.It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 7400 block of Bustleton Avenue.Authorities say some sort of argument occurred near the front of the store when shoppers and employees heard three to four gunshots.One of the witnesses, Caitlyn Nickle, described what happened next."We looked up and we seen all these people running towards us. And all the workers came by and were like, 'Everybody to the back of the store. Everybody to the back of the store.' So, as we got to the back of the store, I walked over and we seen the door, and all you seen is the guy who got shot, he walked in, literally, and like fell to his knees," she said.The shoppers and employees stayed in the back of the store for 10 to 20 minutes before they were allowed out the back entrance.The 27-year-old man was apparently shot in the back outside the store before stumbling and collapsing inside the front door.He was taken to Aria Torresdale Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.----------