Man shot to death outside West Kensington corner store

Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a corner store in West Kensington.A 34-year old man was shot in the chest Monday night at 2nd and Westmoreland streets.The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle and was able to tell police where the shooting occurred.The victim told officers that he got into an argument with a suspect who retrieved a silver handgun from a gold colored Honda sedan, and fired twice at the victim, striking the victim in the chest.When police arrived at the scene they found a car with at least two bullet holes.The victim later died from his injuries.Police are questioning a witness and reviewing surveillance video.The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, heavy set with black shorts and yellow shirt.Anyone with information is urged to contact police.-----