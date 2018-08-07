Man shot to death outside West Kensington corner store

WEST KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a corner store in West Kensington.

A 34-year old man was shot in the chest Monday night at 2nd and Westmoreland streets.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle and was able to tell police where the shooting occurred.

The victim told officers that he got into an argument with a suspect who retrieved a silver handgun from a gold colored Honda sedan, and fired twice at the victim, striking the victim in the chest.

When police arrived at the scene they found a car with at least two bullet holes.

The victim later died from his injuries.

Police are questioning a witness and reviewing surveillance video.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, heavy set with black shorts and yellow shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philadelphia newsshootinghomicideNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Show More
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
More News