SHOOTING

Man shot twice in the head in East Mt. Airy

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot twice in head in East Mt. Airy. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 11, 2018. (WPVI)

EAST MT. AIRY (WPVI) --
A man was shot twice in the head in the East Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around midnight Wednesday on the 6500 block of Blakemore Street.

Police say the victim did not have any identification on him. They do not believe robbery was the motive as the victim was still carrying a large amount of cash in his pocket when he was discovered by officers.

The victim, identified as a male in his late teens to early 20s ,was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman remains on the loose after running from the scene.

No further details have been released.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Woman shot and killed by stray bullet in Mexico
Rapper, teen cousin shot while on bikes in Grays Ferry
Victim, 18, identified in Wilmington murder
Young Philadelphia man killed on mother's birthday
More shooting
Top Stories
Police: Man killed wife, 3 children, then himself in Prices Corner
2 dead in North Philadelphia fire, possibly arson
Man who killed grandparents as a teen sees sentence reduced
Phila. firefighter injured in fall battling 4-alarm fire
LeSean McCoy denies allegation of bloodying girlfriend
Neckties could restrict blood flow to brain
Woman finds razor blade hidden in Walmart shopping cart handle
AccuWeather: Hurricane Chris Picks Up Steam and Brings Rip Currents
Show More
Lifeguards warn of rip currents at the Jersey shore
Small fire erupts at Bucks County high school
Close Call: Man rescued from tracks as train nears
Man fleeing from officers in Pa. killed by bulldozer
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
More News