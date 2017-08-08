Man shot while sitting on steps in Hunting Park

Man shot in Hunting Park. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on August 8, 2017. (WPVI)

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Hunting Park.

It happened around 5 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Tioga Street.

Police say a 65-year-old man was sitting on a step when at least two men in their late teens were walking by handling a gun. The gun discharged striking the man.

Police say the suspected shooter handed the gun to the other teen who tried to dispose of the weapon by tossing it into a nearby alley before attempting to flee.

Police apprehended an 18-year-old man, believed to be the person that tossed the gun, but the suspected shooter remains at large.

It's not been determined if the victim was an intended target or merely caught in the crossfire.

The 65-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.
