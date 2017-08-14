Police are searching for a man who they say urinated on a synagogue in Northeast Philadelphia.It happened at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the Congregation Beth Solomon, located at 198 Tomlinson Road.Surveillance cameras captured the man as he approached the front doors, gave an obscene hand gesture in the direction of the camera, then began to urinate on the walls and sidewalk directly in front of the doors of the synagogue.The man then entered the passenger seat of a white four door sedan and left the area.The suspect is described as being approximately 20 years old, thin build, light complexion, short beard, black hair, wearing a white shirt, and jeans.If you have any information about the suspect's identity and/or whereabouts, you can submit a tip anonymously by dialing 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.----------