The search is on for the suspects who stabbed a driver in Berks County in what may have been a case of road rage.Crews were called to Walnut and Mulberry streets in northeast Reading around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.Police say a 42-year-old man driving an SUV stopped for a car double-parked in the middle of the road.They say the man honked at the car to move, and that's when the men inside approached the victim and one stabbed him.The men in the car that was double-parked car then fled the scene.The victim drove around the corner, and that's where police found him.Benny Diaz did not see the incident but viewed its aftermath."The noise was getting a little loud," he said. "I came out. There was a guy bleeding on his face, slashed by his cheek."The victim was taken to an area hospital and treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.The victim's young son was in the SUV at the time but was not injured.Police are working to identify the suspects.----------