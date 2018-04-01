  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SHARK ATTACK

Man suffers multiple injuries in shark attack in Hawaii

EMBED </>More Videos

Shark attack in Hawaii. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on April 1, 2018. (WPVI)

HILO, Hawaii --
Hawaii officials say a man has been seriously hurt in a shark attack, prompting authorities to close part of a beach on the Big Island.

State Department of Land and Natural Resources Dan Dennison said in an email alert that the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Kukio Beach near Hualalai.

A 25-year-old man was airlifted by Hawaii County Fire Department firefighters to a hospital with multiple injuries to his hand and leg.

His condition was not immediately known.

Dennison says per standard procedure, beach closure signs warning visitors will be displayed for a mile on either side of the incident for the rest of the day.

He says a decision will be made Sunday morning whether to reopen the beach.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshark attack
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SHARK ATTACK
Man taps on glass, gets scared by 'shark attack'
Mom loses arm in shark attack while on vacation
Man attacked by shark in Florida
Diver attacked by shark off Santa Barbara coast thought he was 'finished'
More shark attack
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Tracking Snow Monday
"Hope and dignity:" Pope calls for peace in Easter message
3s please: Villanova sets record in 95-79 win over Kansas
Police investigate 'vicious assault' on teen in Croydon
Abington won't rename high school alum donated $25M
Families of Philadelphia murder victims march for a voice
Protester in Stephon Clark rally hit by police vehicle
Man stabbed outside club in Port Richmond
Show More
Deadly shooting in North Philadelphia
Winning $521 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Violent night in West Philadelphia
Missing 12-year-old girl from Collingswood found by police
1 killed, 3 police officers hospitalized after Chester County crash
More News
Top Video
"Hope and dignity:" Pope calls for peace in Easter message
Man stabbed outside club in Port Richmond
Abington won't rename high school alum donated $25M
Protester in Stephon Clark rally hit by police vehicle
More Video