Man, woman wounded in Germantown shooting

Philadelphia police are looking for the gunman involved in a drive-by shooting that was caught on camera.The shooting happened early Tuesday morning on the 5100 block of Germantown Avenue.Surveillance video shows two people walking along the unit block of East Collom Street when a tan Buick sedan pulls up.Someone opens the rear window of the car and opens fire.A 25-year-old man was struck in the chest and neck, while a 28-year-old woman was hit in the leg.Both victims are listed in stable condition.No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.