Medics found a stabbing victim with a kitchen knife in his back on the steps of a home in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 6400 block of North 20th Street.Police found the 43-year-old man lying on the front steps of a home stabbed in the back with a large kitchen knife.He was pronounced dead at the scene.Several people who were inside the home at the time are speaking with investigators.Police said the victim did not live at that home, but he was from the neighborhood."Not sure if he was stabbed at this location or he was stabbed somewhere else and ran to this particular location, that we're not certain. It's still an investigation in progress," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Police located surveillance cameras on a nearby school and they're hoping the video can help with the case.----------