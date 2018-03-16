U.S. & WORLD

Method used to build collapse Fla. bridge considered safe

Method used to build collapse Fla. bridge considered safe. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 5pm on March 16, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The method of construction used for the bridge that collapsed on Thursday in Florida, killing at least a half dozen people, is actually considered to be a mainstream process.

It's called "accelerated bridge construction," or ABC. The main span of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University was constructed nearby, then lifted into place during a street closure over the weekend.

Similar pre-fabrication has been used in the Philadelphia region. A 700-foot SEPTA viaduct was built and essentially rolled into place in 2016.

More recently, the Turnpike authority installed one along the highway during a weekend service closure.

RAW VIDEO: Scene of pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University on March 15, 2018.



Drexel Professor Christine Fiori said these fast-track replacements are thought to safer than conventional site-built structures.

"One of the hallmarks is that it is actually safer," she said.

It's safer, she says, than closing a busy highway or having bridge builders suspended above traffic for months... or longer.

"You're not having detours around an area, close down a road, or doing dangerous night work," said Fiori.

She says it is too early to tell what went wrong in Florida. However, Fiori did point out that the bridge was not yet finished.

Its prefabricated main span was in place, but its tall pylon and suspension cables had not been installed.

Was it a sound design?

Public figures react to FIU bridge collapse
The Twitter reactions of some people in regards to the FIU bridge collapse.


"One of the things investigators definitely have to look at: was it designed appropriately to handle the loads in this stage of construction?" said Fiori.

Figg Bridge Engineers, the makers of the bridge, has an office Exton, Pa., but referred all our calls to the main office in Florida.

The company said it will fully cooperate in the investigation.

The company also noted it has designed 230 bridges in the United States, and never had a collapse like this.

Florida International University bridge collapse: Everything we know so far
Multiple people are dead after a bridge at Florida International University collapsed onto a busy street and crushed at least eight cars, according to authorities.


