Missing 12-year-old girl from Collingswood, N.J. found safe

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
UPDATE: Kayla Sparano has been located safe in Philadelphia.

Camden County police offered special thanks to the Philadelphia Airport Police, the Philadelphia Police Department, Collingswood Police Department and the Camden County

Prosecutors Office Special Victims Unit Friday night.

They say the incident is still under investigation.

Original post below:

Authorities in Camden County are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who they say may be traveling with a 21-year-old man.

Kayla Sparano was last seen by a friend at Collingswood High School during the day on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Investigators say she was later spotted at the Collingswood Patco station at approximately 2 p.m. and may be traveling with 21-year-old Liam Heim of Gulfport, Florida.

Kayla Sparano, 12, of Collingswood, N.J. was last seen at the Collingswood Patco station on March 29, 2018 and may be traveling with 21-year-old Liam Heim of Gulfport, Florida.



According to the Camden County prosecutor's office, Heim has been in contact with Kayla.

Kayla is described as a white female, approximately 5'5, 125 pounds, with chin length light brown or red hair. She wears round-framed glasses, and was last seen wearing a long sleeved white shirt with dark colored bands around the elbow, a yellow skirt, dark colored leggings and black sneakers with thick white tread.

Liam Heim is described as a white male with short hair, and was observed wearing a black t-shirt with white writing across the front, with black jeans and black shoes.

If you come in contact with either Kayla or Liam please call 9-1-1 immediately and report their location and description.

Anyone who has additional information that may help in the investigation is urged to contact investigators at (856) 854-1901 ext. 104 or (609) 422-7219.

Information may also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

Contacts may remain anonymous if requested.

