NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --Newark police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old high school student who was last seen at a McDonald's restaurant.
Police say Sarah Maness was seen on surveillance video at the McDonald's on the 300 block of East Main Street around 8:45 a.m. Monday.
A Newark Police School Resource Officer was called to investigate a report of a missing student at Newark High School.
Officers learned that Maness left a note to a fellow student that caused real concern for her welfare.
Officers are searching the area as she was last seen on foot in the area of East Main Street.
Maness is described as a 5'4, weighs approximately 120 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a plaid coat, black pants, carrying a black backpack and a white duffel bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Newark Police Department at 302-366-7111 or dial 911.
