MISSING PERSON

Missing Newark High School student last seen at McDonald's

Police say Sarah Maness was seen on surveillance video at the McDonald's on the 300 block of East Main Street around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Newark police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old high school student who was last seen at a McDonald's restaurant.

Police say Sarah Maness was seen on surveillance video at the McDonald's on the 300 block of East Main Street around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

A Newark Police School Resource Officer was called to investigate a report of a missing student at Newark High School.

Officers learned that Maness left a note to a fellow student that caused real concern for her welfare.

Officers are searching the area as she was last seen on foot in the area of East Main Street.

Maness is described as a 5'4, weighs approximately 120 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a plaid coat, black pants, carrying a black backpack and a white duffel bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newark Police Department at 302-366-7111 or dial 911.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
delaware newsmissing personmissing teenagermissing childrenNewark
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING PERSON
Search for missing Penn student in Southern California
Del. state police issue alert for missing teenager
Man with dementia missing after leaving VA Medical Center has been found
Missing Philadelphia boy located, reunited with family
More missing person
Top Stories
School Closings and Delays
AccuWeather: Wintry Mix This Afternoon/Evening
Former Revel casino in Atlantic City is sold
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Kelly Drive
1 dead in West Philadelphia fire
Man killed while stopped at traffic light in West Philly ID'd
Firefighters rescue dog from icy Brandywine River
Juniata Park Academy will be closed January 8, 2018
Show More
HIV-positive coach pleads guilty to sexually abusing 42 boys
Homeowner horrified after Airbnb renters trash house
2 injured in Trump Tower heating system fire
Partial house collapse in North Philadelphia
Vacant home damaged by flames in West Phila.
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowy nor'easter hits the area
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
More Photos