Newark police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old high school student who was last seen at a McDonald's restaurant.Police say Sarah Maness was seen on surveillance video at the McDonald's on the 300 block of East Main Street around 8:45 a.m. Monday.A Newark Police School Resource Officer was called to investigate a report of a missing student at Newark High School.Officers learned that Maness left a note to a fellow student that caused real concern for her welfare.Officers are searching the area as she was last seen on foot in the area of East Main Street.Maness is described as a 5'4, weighs approximately 120 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a plaid coat, black pants, carrying a black backpack and a white duffel bag.Anyone with information is asked to call the Newark Police Department at 302-366-7111 or dial 911.