Mom charged after allegedly letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter

Azzie Watson, 25, has been charged with three counts of child abuse and one count of child endangerment in Jackson County. (Kansas City Police/WDAF)

CNN
Kansas City, MO --
A Missouri woman is now facing child abuse charges after allegedly letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter.

WDAF-TV reports, Azzie Watson, 25, has been charged with three counts of child abuse and one count of child endangerment in Jackson County.

On June 29, Kansas City police were called to a metro hospital in regard to a reported rape. Officers were given a recording that Independence police had obtained and, according to court documents, was made by Waton's boyfriend.

In the recording, Watson admits to watching two men rape her daughter and taking the little girl back to the location of the crime approximately 10 times. Court documents say, in the recording, she admits that her daughter was raped about five times.

On June 29, Watson was arrested for failure to appear in court and her two children were taken into protective custody.

On July 10, detectives interviewed Watson at the Wyandotte County jail where she told them what she said in the recording was a lie because she was scared of her boyfriend, court documents say.

Detectives told Watson her daughter tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease and also for meth in her system. Medical records also said there were foreign metallic objects found in both children's feet.

Watson admitted to using meth the day she was arrested but said she didn't know how the disease was possible.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child sex assaultu.s. & worldMissouri
Top Stories
Body found wrapped in plastic in Spring Garden home
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Human remains found in suitcase in Southwest Philly
Show More
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler
All-Star Game: Nola shines, Trout gives Eagles shoutout
London woman impaled by beach umbrella at Jersey shore
Police: N.J. family scammed by woman faking terminal illness
More News