Most commonly banned songs at weddings

If you're planning a wedding or headed to one soon, you may be interested in knowing that there is a list of the Top 10 Most Frequently Banned Wedding Songs.

Here are the tunes most brides and grooms add to their band or DJ's PLEASE DO NOT PLAY list, according to the website Five Thirty Eight.

The list goes as follows:
1. Chicken Dance
2. Cha-Cha Slide
3. Macarena
4. Cupid Shuffle
5. YMCA
6. Electric Boogie (Electric Slide)
7. Hokey Pokey
8. Wobble
9. Happy
9*. Shout
11. Love Shack

*tied

Later down the list includes Bohemian Rhapsody, Call Me Maybe, and Total Eclipse of the Heart.

Five Thirty Eight has also come up with "The Ultimate Wedding Playlist," which includes Hey Ya!, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, and Uptown Funk.
