Mother and daughter fight against violent robber in Oklahoma

An incredible scene was caught on surveillance video in Oklahoma where a mother and daughter got into a shoot-out and violent struggle with an armed robber trying to hold up their store.As the robber turns away, the mother and daughter grab guns of their own and the mother shoots and wounds the robber.However, he still comes at them again.Tina Ring said, "But when we were wrestling for the gun my thought was to empty the gun, empty the gun, empty the gun. Because that's all I could think of. Was to empty the gun."The robber did wrestle the gun away, pistol-whipping the mother and went after the daughter.The daughter then fires a shot at point-blank range. She flees the store with her mother.The suspect is now in police custody. He may be connected to ten other robberies in the area.------