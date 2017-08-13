Mother seeks help in finding son's killer

EMBED </>More Videos

Mother seeks help in finding son's killer. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 12, 2017. (WPVI)

By
GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
A 19-year-old was shot and killed while walking to the store in a Philadelphia neighborhood.

Police are still searching for the person responsible. And now his mother is asking for your help.

Angela Parrish remembers her son, Markeish Johnson, with a big smile.

She says, "Loving, caring, very smart, funny just an all-around good kid. I loved him and he loved his mother and his brothers and sisters."

She says just before 10:30 the night of Friday August 12th, Johnson was headed out to the store along the 200 block of East Collom Street in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

"He was just going to the store to get a Motrin. He wasn't feeling good," Parrish said.

He never made it.

"I heard the shots from outside my door," Parrish said.

The 19-year-old was shot multiple times in the chest and stomach.

He died at the hospital.

Parrish said, "He was a good kid. He wanted everything for his family. He wanted to do good in life."

Parrish says cameras in the area were working and did catch some of the footage. But police need more.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

"It's just sad. It's very sad because in the neighborhood where I live this is all you see. I just want justice for my son," Parrish said.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphia newscrime fightershomicide investigation
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police ID suspect in fatal Charlottesville car ramming
Local community groups gather to support Charlottesville
Virginia State Police ID two officers killed in helicopter crash
Man falls into sinkhole in Strawberry Mansion
Man's body recovered from Woodbury Lake
Person of interest in custody in shooting outside Northeast Philly Target store
Man killed in police-involved shooting in North Philadelphia
Woman shot through bedroom window in Summerdale
Show More
Young man killed in Delaware County crash
Elderly man injured after truck crashes in Wilmington
Shooting in North Philadelphia leaves man injured
Man in serious condition after attempted robbery in Northeast Philadelphia
Man who killed girlfriend's daughter gets up to 40 years
More News
Top Video
Police ID suspect in fatal Charlottesville car ramming
Local community groups gather to support Charlottesville
Virginia State Police ID two officers killed in helicopter crash
Man's body recovered from Woodbury Lake
More Video