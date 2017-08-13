Mother seeks help in finding son's killer

A 19-year-old was shot and killed while walking to the store in a Philadelphia neighborhood.Police are still searching for the person responsible. And now his mother is asking for your help.Angela Parrish remembers her son, Markeish Johnson, with a big smile.She says, "Loving, caring, very smart, funny just an all-around good kid. I loved him and he loved his mother and his brothers and sisters."She says just before 10:30 the night of Friday August 12th, Johnson was headed out to the store along the 200 block of East Collom Street in Philadelphia's Germantown section."He was just going to the store to get a Motrin. He wasn't feeling good," Parrish said.He never made it."I heard the shots from outside my door," Parrish said.The 19-year-old was shot multiple times in the chest and stomach.He died at the hospital.Parrish said, "He was a good kid. He wanted everything for his family. He wanted to do good in life."Parrish says cameras in the area were working and did catch some of the footage. But police need more.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."It's just sad. It's very sad because in the neighborhood where I live this is all you see. I just want justice for my son," Parrish said.----------