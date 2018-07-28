Mother seeks justice for son's murder in North Philadelphia

Christine Barnes is honest about her son's past but says it was just that, in his past."He had been doing stuff he had no business doing, you know, for the past two years he literally had turned his life around," she said.Thirty-seven-year-old Anthony Teachy who went by the name Mahlique was working in construction at the time of his death.Barnes said, "Rebuilding houses and stuff, gutting them out and redoing them."Barnes says she's not sure what led to Teachy's tragic end."They murdered him. They shot him ten times, one in the head and the rest in his chest," added Barnes.It happened on November 20, 2017, just before 2 p.m. Police were called to the 3900 block of Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia.Teachy was pronounced dead at the scene."He still had his wallet, his phone, his money, his car keys, everything," said Barnes.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."We've got to get these guns off the streets because too many of our children are being murdered by guns. I'm going to get justice you know with God's help I'm going to get justice."------