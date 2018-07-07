Motorcyclist fleeing police killed in New Jersey crash

(Shutterstock)

JACKSON TWP., N.J. --
A motorcyclist fleeing from police was killed when he crashed into a car, critically injuring the other driver.

Ocean County prosecutors say a Jackson Township officer saw 22-year-old Anthony Griffin go through a red light around 10:20 p.m. Thursday.

The officer turned on his overhead lights and tried to stop Griffin, but authorities say Griffin instead "accelerated at a high rate of speed" before the crash occurred about 10 seconds later.

The Jackson resident was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say Griffin's motorcycle was unregistered and had fake license plates on it.

The driver of the car Griffin struck, 24-year-old Jackson resident Eric Larson, was trying to make a left turn when the crash occurred. He suffered undisclosed injuries and remained hospitalized Friday in critical condition.

