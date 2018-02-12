CHESILHURST, N.J. (WPVI) --Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Chesilhurst, N.J.
It happened at 6:30 a.m. Monday on the White Horse Pike near Garfield Avenue.
Initial reports indicate the motorcyclist lost control and hit a utility pole.
The operator was pronounced dead at the scene.
The White Horse Pike was closed in both directions as accident investigators worked to determine what led to the crash.
