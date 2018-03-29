Multi-alarm fire decimates church in North Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Three-alarm fire decimates North Philly church: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 29, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Firefighters spent much of Thursday afternoon battling a 3-alarm blaze inside a church in North Philadelphia.

The blaze started before 2:30 p.m. Thursday inside The Original Apostolic Faith Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in the 1500 block of North Broad Street.

Crews arrived at a fully engulfed building located near Temple University.

EMBED More News Videos

Crews battle multi-alarm church fire in North Philadelphia. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on March 29, 2018.



Deputy Fire Commissioner Gary Loesch said, "When we pulled up our companies found heavy smoke and fire. We tried an aggressive interior attack, we were driven out by heavy heat and smoke."

The blaze grew to three alarms. Early indicators show the fire started in the basement or the first floor of the three-story church.

"Due to the construction of the building and the damage it sustained, we were forced to pull our companies out, so now that's making it difficult to get water onto the scene of the fire," Loesch said.

The fire was placed under control after 4 p.m.



Action News spoke with the pastor, Frederick Tookes.

He says his family has run this church for decades.

"We've been here since 1979, and then all of a sudden poof!" added Priscilla Tookes of The Original Apostolic Faith of the Lord Jesus Christ.

The last time they were inside the church, was Tuesday night after having evening service.

He says everything was secured and then the unthinkable happened.

"Devastating. We serve the community and it's just devastating. At this point, there was no reason for this to be on fire. We closed up Tuesday night, made sure building was secure, made sure it was safe and then I got a call that our building was on fire,"
Pastor Frederick Tookes, Owner of the Original Apostolic Faith of the Lord Jesus Christ said.



For some time following the fire, Broad Street subway trains were not stopping at Cecil B. Moore due to the fire activity. Service was restored around 9 p.m. Thursday.

So far, there are no reports of injuries.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a multi alarm fire at a church on North Broad Street.



Pastor Tookes says they have no idea where the church will worship on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly newschurch fire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sixers: Embiid has concussion, facial fracture
Man accused of stabbing Councilman Oh found not guilty
Phillies lose season opener to Braves
AccuWeather: Turning Cloudy, Mild
Suspect dead in police-involved shooting at Walmart parking lot
SEPTA High Speed Line Train hits pole
Campaign offers cash for tips on drug dealers
Possible bobcat sighting in Ewing Township
Show More
Cosby judge rejects demand to step aside over wife's work
Mumps cases tied to Wilmington dance events rise
Poles collapse in Bucks Co. leaving power customers in the dark
Father accused of leaving son to die found guilty of murder
Convicted killer in 'Serial' case gets new trial
More News
Top Video
Man accused of stabbing Councilman Oh found not guilty
Sixers: Embiid has concussion, facial fracture
Action News Update
6abc's Sharrie Williams sits down with Leslie Odom Jr.
More Video