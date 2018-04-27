  • LIVE VIDEO Philly police hold news conference on a luring and attempted abduction pattern

Family of murder victim Salvatore DiNubile endures threats as they mourn

Murder victim's family endures threats as they mourn. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 4:30p on April 27, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A South Philadelphia father says his family has been living a nightmare for more than six months.

First, he lost his son to gun violence, and now he says his loved ones are being threatened.


Salvatore DiNubile Sr. has been living with it all since late October of last year when his son, 16-year old Salvatore Jr., was shot to death in South Philadelphia.

"Every day is a struggle. Everything is a reminder, and what our lives were are no longer," he said.

The younger DiNubile was killed near the family home at 12th and Ritner in what police believe was an encounter that seemingly stemmed from some social media posts.

Funeral held for teen shooting victim in South Philly. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 7 p.m. on October 28, 2017.



The alleged gunman, Brandon Olivieri, surrendered to police three days later. DiNubile's family is demanding justice as they struggle with their loss.

"Every day is just sadness. This is our life," DiNubile Sr. said.

"There's a lot of bitterness, there's a lot of anger. But I have to just go on every day," said the victim's sister, Ciarra DiNubile. "I can't let what they did affect my whole life."

Police released these photos of 16-year-old Brandon Olivieri.


To make matters worse, the victim's family says they have been taunted and threatened, largely on social media, but there have also been some face-to-face confrontations.

In fact, DiNubile Sr. was arrested for allegedly roughing up a friend of Olivieri. DiNubile denies it.

For their part, Olivieri's parents say the fled South Philly after their home was sprayed with bullets.

Family and friends to pay final respects to teen gunned down in South Philadelphia. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 4, 2017.


On Friday, police arrested 20-year-old Mark Malerba and charged him with disposing of Olivieri's alleged murder weapon and instructing a witness not to cooperate.

"16-year-olds should not be carrying weapons. Most adults shouldn't be carrying weapons, let alone illegal guns," DiNubile Sr. said.

No trial date for Olivieri has been set, and the fight continues over whether he should be tried as a juvenile or as an adult.

