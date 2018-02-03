New Castle County crash causes road closures

CLAYMONT (WPVI) --
Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious car accident in Claymont, New Castle County.

The incident occurred around 2:23 p.m. Saturday along Harvey Road near Madison Avenue.

Police say the driver lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole, which brought down wires in the roadway.

The driver proceeded down the block where he eventually crashed into a fence and into a yard.

No word on the driver's condition.

Harvey Road is expected to be closed for a few hours.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
