New Jersey high school student arrested following threats

Cherokee High School student makes threat: Monica Malpass reports on Action News at 5 p.m., March 13, 2018 (WPVI)

EVESHAM TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A 14-year-old New Jersey high school student has been arrested in connection with a school shooting threat in Burlington County.

Evesham Township Police said students from Cherokee High School saw the suspect post online that he had a gun and wanted to shoot a police officer.

The post also allegedly advised his fellow classmates to wear a certain color shirt so they would not get shot at school.

Officials said the students alerted their parents who then contacted police.

The suspect was identified and taken into custody.

Police said he admitted to the threat but determined he did not have access to any weapons.

