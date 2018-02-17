New Jersey man charged with vehicular homicide

A man from New Jersey has been charged with causing his girlfriend's death.

On January 14th, Jacob Garrett's car plunged into the Delaware River in Burlington County.

He was able to make it out but his girlfriend, Stephanie White did not.

Prosecutors say officers smelled alcohol on his breath after the accident.

He was initially charged with leaving the scene of an accident, but now prosecutors have charged him with first-degree vehicular homicide.

